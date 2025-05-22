Drug Dealer, Butcher Among Five Held In Separate Operations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 01:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) In a decisive crackdown against criminals, the Dera police have arrested five suspects involved in drug trafficking, attempted murder, and the sale of hazardous meat during a series of targeted operations.
According to police spokesman, a team of Cantt police station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan and SHO Azeemullah Wazir, have made significant arrests in the ongoing crackdown against criminal elements.
In a major drug bust, notorious narcotics dealer Ansar Jameel, son of Qayyum Nawaz was apprehended with recovery of 901 grams of Ice drug, 801 grams of heroin, drug sale proceeds, and a digital scale.
Additionally, police arrested three individuals involved in an attempted murder case and two other criminal cases.
The suspects, identified as Muhammad Husnain, son of Ghulam Rasool, and Abdul Waheed and Muhammad Ullah, sons of Haji Dawood.
In a separate operation, the police apprehended Abdul Hameed, son of Alam Sher over a charge of selling meat of a dead animal. The unhygienic and harmful meat was seized on the spot.
The police also registered separate cases against the arrested accused.
District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada appreciated the performance of police teams and said that these operations reflect the zero-tolerance policy of Dera Police towards crime and underline their commitment to public safety and law enforcement.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
What Mahira Khan says about question to work again with Bollywood?
Qatar announces five-day public holiday for Eid ul Adha 2025
UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen on ..
Emirates layers on 46 additional flights for Hajj, Eid Al Adha
DMCC sees 13% growth in Singaporean companies
Ahmed bin Saeed attends graduation of 300 students from RIT-Dubai
Dubai International Holy Quran Award launches 28th edition
United Arab Emirates renews commitment to development, prosperity in Indian Ocea ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG retains lead at Giro d’Italia
ADNOC Distribution champions UAE-made products at ADNOC Oasis stores
ADNOC L&S contributes AED1 billion to UAE economy through In-Country Value in 20 ..
AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers Draw set for May 29
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Notorious drug dealer arrested, over 1.5 kg narcotics recovered in Tank1 minute ago
-
Drug dealer, butcher among five held in separate operations1 minute ago
-
Senate denounces Khuzdar terror attack, calls for national unity1 minute ago
-
ANF arrests 11 smugglers with over 106 kg of drugs worth Rs 10.8 mln31 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 236,487 cusecs water32 minutes ago
-
Romanian Ambassador meets Sialkot business community step towards trade opportunities41 minutes ago
-
Australia celebrates growing bonds with Pakistan51 minutes ago
-
Romanian Ambassador during Sialkot visit discusses to enhance ties with officials1 hour ago
-
Australian HC to Pakistan urges young professionals to shape Pakistan’s future1 hour ago
-
Dacoit killed in police encounter1 hour ago
-
CCPO Lahore reinstates 64 officers in disciplinary hearing1 hour ago
-
KP govt takes major steps toward clean energy transition2 hours ago