Drug Dealer, Butcher Among Five Held In Separate Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Drug dealer, butcher among five held in separate operations

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) In a decisive crackdown against criminals, the Dera police have arrested five suspects involved in drug trafficking, attempted murder, and the sale of hazardous meat during a series of targeted operations.

According to police spokesman, a team of Cantt police station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan and SHO Azeemullah Wazir, have made significant arrests in the ongoing crackdown against criminal elements.

In a major drug bust, notorious narcotics dealer Ansar Jameel, son of Qayyum Nawaz was apprehended with recovery of 901 grams of Ice drug, 801 grams of heroin, drug sale proceeds, and a digital scale.

Additionally, police arrested three individuals involved in an attempted murder case and two other criminal cases.

The suspects, identified as Muhammad Husnain, son of Ghulam Rasool, and Abdul Waheed and Muhammad Ullah, sons of Haji Dawood.

In a separate operation, the police apprehended Abdul Hameed, son of Alam Sher over a charge of selling meat of a dead animal. The unhygienic and harmful meat was seized on the spot.

The police also registered separate cases against the arrested accused.

District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada appreciated the performance of police teams and said that these operations reflect the zero-tolerance policy of Dera Police towards crime and underline their commitment to public safety and law enforcement.

APP/akt

