Drug-dealer convicted in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Raja Shahid Zameer awarded five-year imprisonment to a drug-dealer in a narcotics case on Thursday.

According to the prosecution, the police had arrested drug-pusher Haider Ali and recovered more than one-kilogram hashish form him last year.

Gulberg police arrested the accused and submitted challan in the court.

The court also imposed Rs 25,000 fine on the convict, and in case of default of payment, he would have to undergo six months additional imprisonment.