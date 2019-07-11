Drug-dealer convicted in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Iqbal Sipra has awarded two-year imprisonment to a drug-dealer in a narcotics case, registered by the People's Colony Police Station

According to prosecution, the police had arrested drug-pusher Sardar and recovered more than one-kilogram hashish from his possession last year.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict, and in case of default of payment, he would have to undergo six months additional imprisonment.