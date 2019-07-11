Drug-dealer Convicted In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 06:38 PM
Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Iqbal Sipra has awarded two-year imprisonment to a drug-dealer in a narcotics case, registered by the People's Colony Police Station
According to prosecution, the police had arrested drug-pusher Sardar and recovered more than one-kilogram hashish from his possession last year.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict, and in case of default of payment, he would have to undergo six months additional imprisonment.