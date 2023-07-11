Open Menu

Drug-dealer Convicted In Faislabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 11:17 PM

Additional District and Sessions Judge Mazhar Hussain Ramay awarded four and a half years imprisonment to a drug-dealer in a narcotics case on Tuesday

According to the prosecution, the police had arrested drug-pusher Mushtaq Ilyas and recovered drugs from his possession last year.

Millat Town police submitted challan in the�court.

The court also imposed Rs 20,000�fine�on the convict, and in case of default of payment, he would have to undergo six months additional imprisonment.

