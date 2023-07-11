Drug-dealer convicted in Faislabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Mazhar Hussain Ramay awarded four and a half years imprisonment to a drug-dealer in a narcotics case on Tuesday.

According to the prosecution, the police had arrested drug-pusher Mushtaq Ilyas and recovered drugs from his possession last year.

Millat Town police submitted challan in the�court.

The court also imposed Rs 20,000�fine�on the convict, and in case of default of payment, he would have to undergo six months additional imprisonment.