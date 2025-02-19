Open Menu

Drug Dealer Escapes From Excise Dept’s Lockup

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Drug dealer escapes from Excise dept’s lockup

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) A drug dealer escaped from the lockup of Excise department due to the negligence of the Excise police staffers last night.

According to details, Excise police station’s Additional SHO Hizbullah Khan filed a report with Shorkot police station that he was at home when he received a call from the wireless operator of the Excise Police Jalal Khan who informed him that the drug smuggler Naimatullah escaped from the lock-up.

The additional SHO said that he immediately reached the Excise station and came to know that accused drug dealer Naimatullah escaped from the lock-up and the gate’s iron bar was bent.

A case has been registered against the four staff members present at the time including Muharrar Siffat Ullah Khan, Constable Muhammad Nisar, sweeper Muhammad Waseem and wireless operator Jalal Khan for negligence in duty.

