Drug dealer escapes from police custody

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A drug dealer escaped from the custody of Hadyara police here on Friday.

According to police, accused Naeem was handcuffed to a chair after being taken into custody. He escaped from the police station along with the chair and handcuffs. After the incident, Muharrar Sohail and official Sadaqat also fled the police station. Police have started a search for the accused along with the police officials.