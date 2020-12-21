UrduPoint.com
Drug Dealer Family Held With 31 Kg Heroin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 08:00 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a family and recovered 31 kg Heroin from their possession here on Monday.

According to police sources, Kuhna police officials were performing duty on a routine patrolling when they stopped a 2020 model Honda Civic over suspension near Chak No 17/AH.

During checking of the family, police recovered two packets of 1000g each Heroin from the purse of Sehrish Tariq, two packets from her son Subhan Ibrar and two packets from her brother Saad Bin Tariq.

The police have recovered a total of 31 kg Heroin from the car and registered case against them.

The sample of Heroin has been sent to the laboratory.

Police sources said that the drug dealer family used to deliver drugs at different parts of the country.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals, police sources added.

