Drug Dealer Gets 9-year Imprisonment
Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2024 | 05:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) A local court sentenced a drug dealer Abu Bakr to nine years imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 80,000, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.
The criminal was arrested by the R A Bazar Police on the recovery of 2.1 kliograms of hashish.
Recent Stories
PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for defying its stance on 26th Co ..
Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident
Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional ..
The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere
Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match against England
Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..
Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge
More Stories From Pakistan
-
King Salman Relief Centre to build 1,000 permanent houses in KP and Punjab1 minute ago
-
One killed in gun attack in DI Khan1 minute ago
-
SP City visits various Police check posts to review security situation1 minute ago
-
PFA discards substandard milk in operation1 minute ago
-
'Breast cancer awareness' seminar at Sialkot University1 minute ago
-
Final auction for PIA Corporation to be on October 30th, NA told1 minute ago
-
Tortured body of grade 9 student found in Torghar11 minutes ago
-
Dialogue on art held at Alhamra21 minutes ago
-
MPAs calls on CM; discuss public issues31 minutes ago
-
SBC, SHCBA welcome nomination of Justice Yahya Afridi as CJP31 minutes ago
-
DC visits Sir Sadiq Hospital; reviews medical facilities31 minutes ago
-
KP lawyers welcome appointment of new CJP Yahya Afridi31 minutes ago