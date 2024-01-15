Drug Dealer Gets Death Penalty
Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2024 | 07:48 PM
Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Muhammad Tahir Aslam awarded death penalty and imposed Rs 100,000 on a drug dealer here on Monday
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Muhammad Tahir Aslam awarded death penalty and imposed Rs 100,000 on a drug dealer here on Monday.
According to the prosecution, Qureshi police arrested a notorious drug dealer Sher Zaman on June 07, 2022, when he was trying to smuggle drugs from Loralai to Punjab.
The police had recovered over 46 kilograms of Hashish from his possession and registered a case against him.
On Monday, the court awarded a death sentence to the accused and imposed Rs 100,000 fine on him.
District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider lauded the police team for completing the investigation and prosecution without delay.
APP/mkk/ifi
Recent Stories
Blast at Azerbaijani furniture workshop kills six
Federal Ombudsman regional office to hold 'Khuli Kutchery'
China-Swiss talks touch on visa-free travel, free trade
CM inaugurates 'Arfa Teacher Chatbot' in honor of Arfa Karim
UN seeks $4.2 billion for Ukraine aid in 2024
Woman killed in Israel suspected ramming attack
RMU, Oncology clinic shifted temporarily to RIU
Ramiz asks young Pakistan batters to change their approach
Man shot dead during motorbike snatching
FPCCI to hold Round Table Discussion on Packaging Sector on 17th
PPP presented people friendly manifesto: Gilani
CM inaugurates e-service mobile app at BISE Lahore
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Ombudsman regional office to hold 'Khuli Kutchery'11 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates 'Arfa Teacher Chatbot' in honor of Arfa Karim8 minutes ago
-
RMU, Oncology clinic shifted temporarily to RIU8 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead during motorbike snatching8 minutes ago
-
PPP presented people friendly manifesto: Gilani8 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates e-service mobile app at BISE Lahore8 minutes ago
-
FM Jilani reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful, stable Afghanistan8 minutes ago
-
Bilawal to address public meeting at Liaquat bagh45 minutes ago
-
ECP affirms robust preparations for 2024 general elections45 minutes ago
-
Electric lines, poles being removed for early completion of projects: FESCO Chief45 minutes ago
-
SC disposes of PTI's case regarding elections' campaign44 minutes ago
-
Woman killed as vehicle turns turtle45 minutes ago