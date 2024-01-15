Open Menu

Drug Dealer Gets Death Penalty

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2024 | 07:48 PM

Drug dealer gets death penalty

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Muhammad Tahir Aslam awarded death penalty and imposed Rs 100,000 on a drug dealer here on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Muhammad Tahir Aslam awarded death penalty and imposed Rs 100,000 on a drug dealer here on Monday.

According to the prosecution, Qureshi police arrested a notorious drug dealer Sher Zaman on June 07, 2022, when he was trying to smuggle drugs from Loralai to Punjab.

The police had recovered over 46 kilograms of Hashish from his possession and registered a case against him.

On Monday, the court awarded a death sentence to the accused and imposed Rs 100,000 fine on him.

District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider lauded the police team for completing the investigation and prosecution without delay.

APP/mkk/ifi

Related Topics

Police Punjab Drugs Fine Loralai June From Court

Recent Stories

Blast at Azerbaijani furniture workshop kills six

Blast at Azerbaijani furniture workshop kills six

14 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman regional office to hold 'Khuli K ..

Federal Ombudsman regional office to hold 'Khuli Kutchery'

11 minutes ago
 China-Swiss talks touch on visa-free travel, free ..

China-Swiss talks touch on visa-free travel, free trade

11 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates 'Arfa Teacher Chatbot' in honor of ..

CM inaugurates 'Arfa Teacher Chatbot' in honor of Arfa Karim

8 minutes ago
 UN seeks $4.2 billion for Ukraine aid in 2024

UN seeks $4.2 billion for Ukraine aid in 2024

8 minutes ago
 Woman killed in Israel suspected ramming attack

Woman killed in Israel suspected ramming attack

8 minutes ago
RMU, Oncology clinic shifted temporarily to RIU

RMU, Oncology clinic shifted temporarily to RIU

8 minutes ago
 Ramiz asks young Pakistan batters to change their ..

Ramiz asks young Pakistan batters to change their approach

14 minutes ago
 Man shot dead during motorbike snatching

Man shot dead during motorbike snatching

8 minutes ago
 FPCCI to hold Round Table Discussion on Packaging ..

FPCCI to hold Round Table Discussion on Packaging Sector on 17th

8 minutes ago
 PPP presented people friendly manifesto: Gilani

PPP presented people friendly manifesto: Gilani

8 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates e-service mobile app at BISE Lahore

CM inaugurates e-service mobile app at BISE Lahore

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan