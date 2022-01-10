Drug dealer given over years imprisonment

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Additional and Sessions Judge Farhanda Arshad Awan on Monday gave four years and six months imprisonment along with fine of Rs 20,000 to a drug dealer Shoaib Ali.

The accused was arrested by New Town Police with 1,450 grams of hashish in March 2021.