Drug Dealer Given Over Years Imprisonment
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2022 | 06:47 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Additional and Sessions Judge Farhanda Arshad Awan on Monday gave four years and six months imprisonment along with fine of Rs 20,000 to a drug dealer Shoaib Ali.
The accused was arrested by New Town Police with 1,450 grams of hashish in March 2021.