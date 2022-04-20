UrduPoint.com

Drug Dealer Held, 1.2 Kg Drugs Recovered During Crackdown

Published April 20, 2022

Police have arrested a drug dealer and recovered 1.2 kg drugs from his possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a drug dealer and recovered 1.2 kg drugs from his possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

Saddar Wah police arrested Zeeshan Ali during the operation and recovered 1.2 kg drugs from the accused.

Police have registered a case against him under drug act and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar appreciated the performance of police team adding that arrested accused will be challaned with solid evidence,and SP made it clear that crackdown against drug dealers will continue.

In another operation, Rata Amral police arrested motorcycle lifter and recovered six stolen motorcycle from his possession. The accused was identified as Ali. Police have registered case and started investigation.

