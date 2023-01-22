Drug dealer held, 2 kg hashish recovered

D I Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :The D I Khan police, during a crackdown against drug dealers, arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession, informed a police spokesman on Sunday.

On the directives of DPO Muhammad Shoaib, SHO Aftab Alam Khan had expedited action against drug peddlers in the limit of Kirri Khasor Police Station and arrested drug dealer Mehboob Chan son of Mazhar Hussain and recovered two kilogram of hashish from his possession.

Police have registered a case against the accused, the spokesman said.