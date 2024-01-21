Drug dealer held; hashish, heroin recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) The district police have arrested a drug dealer and recovered 1.095 kilogram drugs from his possession in the limits of Paharpur police station here Sunday.

According to police spokesman, the crackdown against the menace of drugs was continued successfully in the district following the strict instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

A police team led by SHO Paharpur Police Station Faheem Mumtaz, arrested accused drug dealer named Khalid Chohan son of Ahmad Hussain, a resident of Chah Baili-wala.

The police also recovered 1050 grams of hashish and 145 grams of heroin from his possession.

A case has also been registered against the arrested accused.