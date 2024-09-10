Drug Dealer Held; Hashish, Ice Recovered In DI Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2024 | 03:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The district police have arrested a drug dealer recovering a quantity of hashish and Ice drug from his possession here in the limits of Dera Town police station on Tuesday.
According to police spokesman, the crackdown against the menace of drugs was continued successfully in the district following the strict instructions of the district police officer.
He said a team of Dera Town police station arrested accused drug dealer named Nabi Afghani son of Ghulam Nabi, resident of Zafarabad Colony recovering 155 grams of Ice drug and 275 grams of hashish from his possession.
The police also registered a case against the arrested accused and started further investigation.
APP/akt
