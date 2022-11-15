UrduPoint.com

Drug Dealer Held, Hashish Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Drug dealer held, hashish recovered

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The police, during a crackdown against drug dealers, arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession, informed a spokesman on Tuesday.

On the directives of SSP Amjad Sheikh, the spokesman added, police had expedited action against drug peddlers in the limit of Phulleli Police Station and arrested drug dealer Ayaz alias Cotton Shah and recovered one kilo and 460 grams of hashish from his possession.

As per the police records, the accused Ayaz Shah was wanted by the police in five different cases of drug dealing.

Phulleli police have registered another case against the accused and started an investigation against him, the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Cotton From

Recent Stories

Kasim, Sulaiman depart for London after visiting I ..

Kasim, Sulaiman depart for London after visiting Imran Khan

16 seconds ago
 Attack on Imran Khan: JIT fails to start investiga ..

Attack on Imran Khan: JIT fails to start investigation

14 minutes ago
 OIC Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian A ..

OIC Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and OIC SG’s Special ..

35 minutes ago
 Saba Qamar’s brother passes away

Saba Qamar’s brother passes away

1 hour ago
 Shoaib Malik extends birthday wishes to Sania Mirz ..

Shoaib Malik extends birthday wishes to Sania Mirza amid divorce rumors

1 hour ago
 PM forms high-level committee to assess complaints ..

PM forms high-level committee to assess complaints, merit of “Joyland”

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.