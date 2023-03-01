Drug dealer held, hashish recovered

DIKhan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The Dera Ismail Khan police, during a crackdown against drug dealers, arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

On the directives of DPO, Abdul Rauf Babar, the spokesman said, SHO Police station Draban Abdul Ghaffar Khan had expedited action against drug peddlers in the limit of Draban Police Station and arrested drug dealer Barak, son of Akhtar resident of Anzad Khel Tehsil, District Musakhel and recovered 1030 grams of hashish from his possession.

Police have registered a case against the accused, the spokesman said.