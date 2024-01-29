Drug Dealer Held, Heroin Recovered In D.I. Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2024 | 07:22 PM
The district police on Monday claimed to have arrested an accused drug dealer recovering 537 grams of heroin from him here in the limits of Kirri Khaisour police station
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The district police on Monday claimed to have arrested an accused drug dealer recovering 537 grams of heroin from him here in the limits of Kirri Khaisour police station.
According to a police spokesman, the crackdown against the menace of drugs was continued successfully in the district following the strict instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.
He said a police team led by DSP Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with Kirri Khaisour police station SHO Saleem Abbas Shah arrested accused drug dealer Muhammad Arif son of Mehr Din, a resident of Muryali during snap checking.
The police recovered 537 grams of heroin from the arrested accused and a case has also been registered against him.
Recent Stories
WSU's professor delivers lecture on "Fulbright scholarship, Fellowship opportuni ..
JUI's path is Quran & Sunnah: Moulana Fazlur Rehman
Indian Ocean naval forces rescue two boats from Somali pirates
'Future List' secures membership on Saudi Journalists Association Board: Al-Ahma ..
Protesting French farmers start blockade of Paris
IXP & date center set up to boost reliability of internet connectivity: Dr Saif
Khalid Nisar Dogar with 22 outlaws booked
DRO orders crackdown against election code of conduct violators
SSDO, NCRC jointly sign MoU in safeguarding children
ECP successfully trains 970,000 polling staff
ACS South Punjab reviews ongoing development of BVH
Pak-Iran collaborative approaches imperative to confront terrorism: FM Jilani
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WSU's professor delivers lecture on "Fulbright scholarship, Fellowship opportunities" at SMIU8 minutes ago
-
JUI's path is Quran & Sunnah: Moulana Fazlur Rehman9 minutes ago
-
'Future List' secures membership on Saudi Journalists Association Board: Al-Ahmari14 minutes ago
-
IXP & date center set up to boost reliability of internet connectivity: Dr Saif16 minutes ago
-
Khalid Nisar Dogar with 22 outlaws booked14 minutes ago
-
DRO orders crackdown against election code of conduct violators11 minutes ago
-
SSDO, NCRC jointly sign MoU in safeguarding children16 minutes ago
-
ECP successfully trains 970,000 polling staff11 minutes ago
-
ACS South Punjab reviews ongoing development of BVH12 minutes ago
-
Businessman community honored commendation certificate for meritorious services12 minutes ago
-
PHS call for ban on e-cigarettes, vapes in KP9 minutes ago
-
Woman found dead at home9 minutes ago