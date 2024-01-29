Drug dealer held, heroin recovered in D.I. Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The district police on Monday claimed to have arrested an accused drug dealer recovering 537 grams of heroin from him here in the limits of Kirri Khaisour police station.

According to a police spokesman, the crackdown against the menace of drugs was continued successfully in the district following the strict instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

He said a police team led by DSP Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with Kirri Khaisour police station SHO Saleem Abbas Shah arrested accused drug dealer Muhammad Arif son of Mehr Din, a resident of Muryali during snap checking.

The police recovered 537 grams of heroin from the arrested accused and a case has also been registered against him.