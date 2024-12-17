Drug dealer held; Ice, hashish recovered in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The district police have arrested a drug dealer recovering 300 grams of Ice and over 500 grams of hashish from his possession here in the limits of City police station on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, the crackdown against the menace of drugs was continued successfully across the district following the strict instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada.

He said a team of City police station, taking action at Kanera-wala gate area, arrested accused drug dealer named Umar Khattab alias Pistoli son of Ghulam Sarwar, resident of Ratta Kulchi. The police also recovered 300 grams of Ice drug and over 500 grams of hashish from the accused and registered a case against him.