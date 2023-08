(@FahadShabbir)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Mansehra police claimed to have arrested an alleged drug dealer, confiscating more than a kilogram of narcotics on Monday.

According to the Police, the alleged suspect was identified as Naeem alias Bona, son of Muhammad Hassan.

A case has been registered against the suspect, and an investigation has been initiated.