Drug Dealer Held, Narcotics Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 10:38 PM

Drug dealer held, narcotics seized

Police on Saturday arrested a drug dealer and recovered more than three kilogram narcotics from his possession

Police on Saturday arrested a drug dealer and recovered more than three kilogram narcotics from his possession.

Police spokesperson said that a police team, on a tip off, conducted a raid at Jaranwala road near Chak 209-RB and nabbed a drug dealer identified as Muhammad Ali.

The police arrested the accused and recovered more than two kilogramheroin and one kilogram hashish from his possession.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

