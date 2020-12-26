Drug dealer held, narcotics seized

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Police on Saturday arrested a drug dealer and recovered more than three kilogram narcotics from his possession.

Police spokesperson said that a police team, on a tip off, conducted a raid at Jaranwala road near Chak 209-RB and nabbed a drug dealer identified as Muhammad Ali.

The police arrested the accused and recovered more than two kilogramheroin and one kilogram hashish from his possession.

Further investigation was underway.