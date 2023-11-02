Drug dealer held; over 1 kg hashish, weapon recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The district police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a drug dealer recovering 1070 grams of hashish and weapon from him in the limits of Gomal University Police Station on Thursday.

According to police spokesman, the crackdown against the menace of drugs was continued successfully in Dera Ismail Khan following the strict instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

Following these instructions, a team of Gomal University Police station led by SDPO Paroa Circle Sardar Alamgir Khan along with SHO Kazim Hussain arrested accused drug dealer named Liaquat Hussain and recovered 1070 gram hashish and a pistol along with 7 cartridges from his possession.

A case has also been registered against the arrested accused.