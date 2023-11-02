Open Menu

Drug Dealer Held; Over 1 Kg Hashish, Weapon Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Drug dealer held; over 1 kg hashish, weapon recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The district police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a drug dealer recovering 1070 grams of hashish and weapon from him in the limits of Gomal University Police Station on Thursday.

According to police spokesman, the crackdown against the menace of drugs was continued successfully in Dera Ismail Khan following the strict instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

Following these instructions, a team of Gomal University Police station led by SDPO Paroa Circle Sardar Alamgir Khan along with SHO Kazim Hussain arrested accused drug dealer named Liaquat Hussain and recovered 1070 gram hashish and a pistol along with 7 cartridges from his possession.

A case has also been registered against the arrested accused.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Dera Ismail Khan Circle Gomal Alamgir From Weapon

Recent Stories

SC directs ECP to swiftly set date for upcoming el ..

SC directs ECP to swiftly set date for upcoming elections

20 minutes ago
 The 16Th Meeting Of The Foreign Ministers Of The C ..

The 16Th Meeting Of The Foreign Ministers Of The Central Asia-republic Of Korea ..

50 minutes ago
 Healthcare drives global collaboration as 3 specia ..

Healthcare drives global collaboration as 3 specialised events conclude in Dubai

52 minutes ago
 Top Content Creators in Pakistan Share Their Delig ..

Top Content Creators in Pakistan Share Their Delightful Experience with vivo V29 ..

53 minutes ago
 President of Seychelles witnesses launch of Execut ..

President of Seychelles witnesses launch of Executive Leadership Program in coop ..

1 hour ago
 Al Ansari Financial Services approves AED 300 mill ..

Al Ansari Financial Services approves AED 300 million interim cash dividend

1 hour ago
Pakistan-US relations are in Pakistan's interest. ..

Pakistan-US relations are in Pakistan's interest. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

1 hour ago
 PITB organises session on 'Mastering the Power of ..

PITB organises session on 'Mastering the Power of Positive Thinking'

1 hour ago
 Fujairah plans to attract half million visitors to ..

Fujairah plans to attract half million visitors to historic archaeological sites

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi University hosts symposium to advance ed ..

Abu Dhabi University hosts symposium to advance education through innovation and ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Flag a symbol of our dignity and pride: Sultan ..

UAE Flag a symbol of our dignity and pride: Sultan bin Tahnoon

2 hours ago
 UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidari ..

UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidarity: Ajman Ruler

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan