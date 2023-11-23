Open Menu

Drug Dealer Held, Over 1.2 Kg Hashish Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Drug dealer held, over 1.2 kg hashish recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The district police arrested a drug dealer recovering 1230 grams of hashish from him here in the limits of Cantt Police Station on Thursday.

According to a police spokesman, the crackdown against the menace of drugs was continued successfully in Dera Ismail Khan following the strict instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

Following these instructions, a team of Cantt Police Station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Gulsher Khan arrested an accused drug dealer named Muhammad Kamran son of Sher Zaman resident of Shorkot.

The police also recovered 1230 grams of hashish from his possession.

A case has also been registered against the arrested accused.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Dera Ismail Khan Circle From

Recent Stories

Special Court summons Imran Khan, Qureshi on Nov 2 ..

Special Court summons Imran Khan, Qureshi on Nov 28 in Cipher case

11 minutes ago
 PakvsAus Test series: Sameen Gul, Ali Shafique and ..

PakvsAus Test series: Sameen Gul, Ali Shafique and Muhammad Ali added to trainin ..

44 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif says he does not tell a lie

Nawaz Sharif says he does not tell a lie

54 minutes ago
 Punjab govt decides to close schools, colleges ami ..

Punjab govt decides to close schools, colleges amid Smog crisis

2 hours ago
 US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Si ..

US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Sikh leader on American soil

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2023

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation ..

Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation to net outlaws

16 hours ago
 Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

16 hours ago
 Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

16 hours ago
 All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Shari ..

All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Sharif to be removed soon: Pakistan ..

16 hours ago
 Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan