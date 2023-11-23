Drug dealer held, over 1.2 kg hashish recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The district police arrested a drug dealer recovering 1230 grams of hashish from him here in the limits of Cantt Police Station on Thursday.

According to a police spokesman, the crackdown against the menace of drugs was continued successfully in Dera Ismail Khan following the strict instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

Following these instructions, a team of Cantt Police Station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Gulsher Khan arrested an accused drug dealer named Muhammad Kamran son of Sher Zaman resident of Shorkot.

The police also recovered 1230 grams of hashish from his possession.

A case has also been registered against the arrested accused.