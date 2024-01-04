Drug dealer held, over 1.6 kg drugs recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The district police on Thursday arrested a drug dealer recovering over 1.6 kilograms of drugs from him here in the limits of Cantt police station.

According to the police spokesman, the crackdown against the menace of drugs was continued successfully in the district following the strict instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

A police team led by Cantt police station SHO Gulsher Khan arrested accused drug dealer Muhammad Rameez son of Mushtaq, a resident of Gilani Town.

The police also recovered 1210 grams of hashish and 460 grams of heroin from his possession.

A case has also been registered against the arrested accused.

APP/slm