Open Menu

Drug Dealer Held, Over 1.6 Kg Drugs Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Drug dealer held, over 1.6 kg drugs recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The district police on Thursday arrested a drug dealer recovering over 1.6 kilograms of drugs from him here in the limits of Cantt police station.

According to the police spokesman, the crackdown against the menace of drugs was continued successfully in the district following the strict instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

A police team led by Cantt police station SHO Gulsher Khan arrested accused drug dealer Muhammad Rameez son of Mushtaq, a resident of Gilani Town.

The police also recovered 1210 grams of hashish and 460 grams of heroin from his possession.

A case has also been registered against the arrested accused.

APP/slm

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs From

Recent Stories

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan ties knot WITH Nupu ..

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan ties knot WITH Nupur Shikhare

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz doesn’t own any vehicle

Maryam Nawaz doesn’t own any vehicle

3 hours ago
 SC questions preferential hiring policy for govt e ..

SC questions preferential hiring policy for govt employees’ children

3 hours ago
 Sydney Test: Australia trails as rain impacts play

Sydney Test: Australia trails as rain impacts play

4 hours ago
 Envoys Conference commencing in Islamabad today

Envoys Conference commencing in Islamabad today

4 hours ago
 LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-mai ..

LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-maintainable

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Youni ..

Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Younis city, as ground battles int ..

17 hours ago
 Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

17 hours ago
 Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on socia ..

Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on social media

18 hours ago
 Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident ..

Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident in Kulgam

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan