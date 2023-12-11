Open Menu

Drug Dealer Held, Over 740 G Drugs Recovered

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Drug dealer held, over 740 g drugs recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The district police arrested a drug dealer recovering 740 grams of drugs from him here in the limits of Kirri Khaisour police station on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, the crackdown against the menace of drugs was continued successfully in the district following the strict instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

Following these instructions, a team of Kirri Khaisour Police Station led by SHO Malik Imran arrested an accused drug dealer named Maskeen son of Zahir Shah, a resident of Basti Dirkhananwali.

The police also recovered 560 grams of hashish and 180 grams of Ice drug from his possession.

A case has also been registered against the arrested accused.

