Drug Dealer Held With 10-kg Hashish
Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2025 | 03:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) The police arrested a notorious drug dealer and recovered over 10-kilogram hashish from
his possession in an operation in Shujabad on Monday.
Accused Israr was one of the main link of the narcotics network in Multan district and his arrest
was a major success in fight against narcotics trafficking, CPO Multan Sadiq Dogar
said in a statement.
Shujabad Sadar police led by SHO Abdur Rauf, and his team worked under the supervision of SP Sadar Shamsuddin and DSP Shujabad Mahar Waseem. The CPO said that the operation caused a dent in
the narcotics network and improved police image among people, a police spokesman said.
