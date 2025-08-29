Drug dealer held with 10kg hashish

DERA GHAZI KHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Gadai police arrested a notorious drug dealer and recovered 10 kilograms of hashish from his possession in an operation in Dera Ghazi Khan, police said on Friday.

Police have registered case against Shams-ul-Islam alias Shimla Khosa and started investigations.

DPO Captain (retd) Tariq Wilayat applauded Gadai police for the achievement and said that narcotics dealers were blot on social fabric and pledged to continue operations without discrimination to root out the menace from society.

