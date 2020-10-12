UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drug Dealer Held With 1100 Grams Of Charas

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 11:00 AM

Drug dealer held with 1100 grams of charas

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Alipur police claimed to arrest a drug dealer and recovered 1100 grams of charas from his possession, during a raid, on Sunday evening.

According to official sources, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Sajid along with police team arrested an alleged drug dealer namely Muhammad Sajid.

The police also recovered 1100 grams of charas from their possession. Similarly, the police also arrested another suspected person and recovered an illegal pistol from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the alleged outlaws.

Related Topics

Police Alipur Sunday From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 12 October 2020

47 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Fund transfers between UAE&#039;s banks amounted t ..

11 hours ago

AED650.4 bn worth of 13.99 million cheques handled ..

11 hours ago

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan visits Sheikh Zayed G ..

11 hours ago

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan visits Sheikh Zayed G ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.