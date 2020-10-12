Drug dealer held with 1100 grams of charas

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Alipur police claimed to arrest a drug dealer and recovered 1100 grams of charas from his possession, during a raid, on Sunday evening.

According to official sources, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Sajid along with police team arrested an alleged drug dealer namely Muhammad Sajid.

The police also recovered 1100 grams of charas from their possession. Similarly, the police also arrested another suspected person and recovered an illegal pistol from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the alleged outlaws.