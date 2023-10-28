Drug dealer held with 1200g hashish, Four absconders appear before police

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) The crackdown against the menace of drugs was continued successfully in Tank as the district police arrested another drug dealer, recovering 1200 grams of hashish within the limits of the city police station.

According to a police spokesman, the city police team led by SHO Mehtab Khan, taking action on a tip-off, arrested an accused drug dealer named Wajid Ali, son of Usman Ghani, and recovered 1200 grams of hashish from his possession. A case has also been registered against him.

Meanwhile, three absconders appeared before the city police after getting bail orders from the court and were wanted by police in different cases. The absconders included Shabbir alias Takar, son of Bashir Ahmad; Amjad, son of Din Muhammad; and Shehryar, son of Alamgir.

Similarly, another absconder, namely Kameen Shah, son of Sher Zaman, also appeared before the Malazai Police Station after getting bail orders from the court.