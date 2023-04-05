Drug dealer held with 1800 g hashish

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The Dera police have arrested two accused and recovered drugs, weapons and ammunition from their possession during different actions in the limits of Cantt police station.

According to a police spokesperson, a police team led by Cantt police station SHO Arslan Khan Gandapur, taking action on a tip-off, conducted a successful operation against drug dealers.

During the action, an accused Muhammad Irshad son of Shehzad resident of Muryali was arrested and 1800 grams of hashish was also recovered from him.

Meanwhile, the Cantt police during routine patrolling arrested accused Muhammad Waqas son of Ayub Ibrahimzai resident of Kulachi and recovered two pistols along with five cartridges each from him.

The police started a further investigation after the registration of cases against both accused.