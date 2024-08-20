Drug dealer held with 25kg hashish

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Kot Addu city police arrested a drug dealer and recovered hashish weighing over 25 kilogram from his possession in an operation on Tuesday.

Accused Fayyaz Hussain was transporting the narcotics by a rickshaw when a police party led by SHO Nasir Hussain Abbasi arrested him.

A case has been registered and further investigations were in progress.

Meanwhile, in another operation in Qasba Gujrat, SHO Rana Kamran led a team and arrested an accused Hassan Raza. Police recovered over one kilogram (1270 grams) of hashish from his possession. Police also arrested another accused Azam with a Kalashnikov from the same area, police spokesman said.

Police would continue its anti-crime operations till the elimination of the menace of drugs from district Muzaffargarh, DPO Syed Husnain Haider said in a statement.

