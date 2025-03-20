Drug Dealer Held With 760g Hashish
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 05:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The district police on Thursday arrested a drug dealer recovering 760 grams of hashish from his possession in the limits of Dera Town police station.
According to police spokesman, the crackdown against the menace of drugs was continued successfully across the district following the strict instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada.
He said a team of Dera Town police station led by SHO Asghar Khan Wazir, during routine patrol, arrested accused drug dealer named Abid Ullah son of Shah Alam.
The police also recovered 760 grams of hashish from the accused and registered a case against him.
