Drug dealer held with Hashish

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a notorious drug dealer and recovered Hashish from his possession during an operation conducted here on Saturday.

Working on a tip off, Lohari Gate police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Imran conducted a raid at Andhi Khue Chowk Bazar and arrested Haroon s/o Akhtar.

Police have also recovered 3.5 kilogram Hashish from his possession.

The arrested drug dealer was one of the top listed dealer of the city and wanted to police in various cases.

The case has been registered against the criminal, police sources added.