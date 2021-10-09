UrduPoint.com

Drug Dealer Held With Hashish

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 07:44 PM

Drug dealer held with Hashish

Police have arrested a notorious drug dealer and recovered Hashish from his possession during an operation conducted here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a notorious drug dealer and recovered Hashish from his possession during an operation conducted here on Saturday.

Working on a tip off, Lohari Gate police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Imran conducted a raid at Andhi Khue Chowk Bazar and arrested Haroon s/o Akhtar.

Police have also recovered 3.5 kilogram Hashish from his possession.

The arrested drug dealer was one of the top listed dealer of the city and wanted to police in various cases.

The case has been registered against the criminal, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From Top

Recent Stories

Former Israeli soldier attacked on Berlin street

Former Israeli soldier attacked on Berlin street

3 minutes ago
 KP CM announces special package of Rs.1bn for Khwa ..

KP CM announces special package of Rs.1bn for Khwaza Khela

3 minutes ago
 4 more died of Corona, 151 contacted virus in KP

4 more died of Corona, 151 contacted virus in KP

3 minutes ago
 Fawad asks Shehbaz not to vent anger on injustices ..

Fawad asks Shehbaz not to vent anger on injustices inside PML-N by unconstitutio ..

3 minutes ago
 HoD of Psychiatry of SMBBMU Larkana holds a press ..

HoD of Psychiatry of SMBBMU Larkana holds a press conference on World Mental Hea ..

7 minutes ago
 Agriculture experts claims pesticides misuse deter ..

Agriculture experts claims pesticides misuse deteriorating in crops quality

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.