Drug dealer held with imported wine

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Alpa police have arrested a notorious drug dealer and recovered imported wine from his possession during a raid conducted here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, a police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Mehr Ikhlaq along with his team raided at a place and arrested Amjad Hanif.

The police have also recovered 48 bottles of imported wine which was going to be supplied at different points of the city.

Case has been registered against the drug peddler, police sources added.