Open Menu

Drug Dealer Held With Imported Wine

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2023 | 08:55 PM

Drug dealer held with imported wine

Alpa police have arrested a notorious drug dealer and recovered imported wine from his possession during a raid conducted here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Alpa police have arrested a notorious drug dealer and recovered imported wine from his possession during a raid conducted here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, a police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Mehr Ikhlaq along with his team raided at a place and arrested Amjad Hanif.

The police have also recovered 48 bottles of imported wine which was going to be supplied at different points of the city.

Case has been registered against the drug peddler, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Commissioner, DC visits SZABIST run People's Schoo ..

Commissioner, DC visits SZABIST run People's School Programme

9 minutes ago
 LESCO officers warned of over-billing; CEO orders ..

LESCO officers warned of over-billing; CEO orders to disconnect WASA connections ..

19 minutes ago
 CS for expediting anti-dengue activities in high-r ..

CS for expediting anti-dengue activities in high-risk districts

19 minutes ago
 Senator Samina calls on American Political & Econo ..

Senator Samina calls on American Political & Economic Chief Shelly Saxon

19 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar launc ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar launches monsoon tree plantation ca ..

19 minutes ago
 Infrastructure projects vital in improving connect ..

Infrastructure projects vital in improving connectivity, tackling climate-change ..

16 minutes ago
Bishop of Lahore calls on Governor Punjab

Bishop of Lahore calls on Governor Punjab

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan to play NZ, Australia in ICC CWC warm-up ..

Pakistan to play NZ, Australia in ICC CWC warm-up fixtures

16 minutes ago
 Condemnatory protest demonstrations "greet" Narend ..

Condemnatory protest demonstrations "greet" Narendra Modi at BRICS summit

16 minutes ago
 Senate body for streamlining administrative affair ..

Senate body for streamlining administrative affairs of PSM, resolving issues of ..

16 minutes ago
 400,000 trees monsoon plantation drive commendable ..

400,000 trees monsoon plantation drive commendable initiative: Governor Balochis ..

14 minutes ago
 Sindh University awards scholarship to 327 deservi ..

Sindh University awards scholarship to 327 deserving students

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan