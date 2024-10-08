Drug Dealer Held With Over 1.2 Kg Hashish
Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2024 | 03:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The district police have arrested a drug dealer recovering over 1.2 kilogram hashish from his possession here in the limits of Paroa police station.
According to police spokesman, the crackdown against the menace of drugs was continued successfully across the district following the strict instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood.
He said a team of Paroa police station led by SDPO Paroa Circle Noor Haider Khan along with SHO Gulsher Khan arrested accused drug dealer Nemat Ullah son of Rabnawaz, a resident of Ganju and recovered 1220 grams of hashish from his possession.
The police also registered a case against the arrested accused and started further investigation.
