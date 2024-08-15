Drug dealer held with over 1.2 kg hashish, cash

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The district police have arrested a drug dealer recovering 1.25 kilogram hashish and Rs 50,000 cash from his possession here in the limits of Saddar police station.

According to police spokesman, the crackdown against the menace of drugs was continued successfully in the district following the strict instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood.

He said a team of Saddar police station led by SDPO Saddar Circle Imran Ullah Khattak along with Additional SHO Taimur Khan, taking action on a tip off, arrested accused drug dealer Farhan alias Amir son of Gulzaman, resident of Noor-velly. The police also recovered 1250 grams of hashish and Rs 50,000 cash from him.

The police also registered a case against the arrested accused and started further investigation.