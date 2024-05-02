Drug dealer held with over 1.6 kg narcotics

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The district police have arrested a drug dealer recovering over 1.6 kilogram narcotics from his possession here in the limits of Cantt police station on Thursday.

According to police spokesman, the crackdown against the menace of drugs was continued successfully in the district following the strict instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood.

He said a team of Cantt police station led by SDPO City Circle along with SHO Gulsher Khan arrested accused drug dealer Muhammad Imran son of Ramzan, a resident of Baloch Nagar and recovered 1235 grams of hashish and 435 grams of heroin from his possession.

The police also registered a case against the arrested accused and started further investigation.