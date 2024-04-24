Drug Dealer Held With Over 2 Kg Hashish
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2024 | 04:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The district police have arrested a drug dealer recovering over two kilogram hashish from his possession here in the limits of Kirri Khaisour police station on Wednesday.
According to police spokesman, the crackdown against the menace of drugs was continued successfully in the district following the strict instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood.
He said a team of Kirri Khaisour police station led by SHO Faheem Abbas, during routine patrol in Kacha Mallikhel area, arrested accused drug dealer Ramzan son of Resham Khan and recovered 2060 grams of hashish from his possession.
The police also registered a case against the arrested accused and started further investigation.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
UHS to issue MBBS degrees within three months after final result
Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa
PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,000 mark
Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match
Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods
President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024
Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station
Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam
Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs
Iranian president arrives in Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC chairs emergency response committee meeting3 minutes ago
-
COMSTECH organizes Certificate Course on Neurology in Kampala, Uganda3 minutes ago
-
Students urged to make earth safe for coming generations13 minutes ago
-
Policemen awarded for best performance22 minutes ago
-
Book 'Physics and Cosmology' exploring science, spirituality conduits launched at IPRI22 minutes ago
-
Four factory workers injured in boiler explosion died22 minutes ago
-
Law Minister meets IPC delegation22 minutes ago
-
12 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha23 minutes ago
-
Boran DAP inauguration ceremony held23 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad police arrest three criminals23 minutes ago
-
5-member bike-lifter gang busted33 minutes ago
-
Escalating issue of drug abuse among youths reviewed33 minutes ago