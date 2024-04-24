Drug dealer held with over 2 kg hashish

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The district police have arrested a drug dealer recovering over two kilogram hashish from his possession here in the limits of Kirri Khaisour police station on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, the crackdown against the menace of drugs was continued successfully in the district following the strict instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood.

He said a team of Kirri Khaisour police station led by SHO Faheem Abbas, during routine patrol in Kacha Mallikhel area, arrested accused drug dealer Ramzan son of Resham Khan and recovered 2060 grams of hashish from his possession.

The police also registered a case against the arrested accused and started further investigation.

APP/akt