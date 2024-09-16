Open Menu

Drug Dealer Held With Over 2kg Hashish In DI Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2024 | 04:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The district police have arrested a drug dealer recovering over two kilogram of hashish from his possession here in the limits of Paroa police station on Monday.

According to police spokesman, the crackdown against the menace of drugs was continued successfully in the district following the strict instructions of the district police officer.

He said a team of Paroa police station led by SDPO Paroa Circle Noor Haider Khan along with SHO Gulsher Khan arrested accused drug dealer named Muhammad Imran son of Muhammad Ramzan , a resident of Balochnagar and recovered 2250 grams of hashish from his possession.

The police also registered a case against the arrested accused and launched further investigation.

