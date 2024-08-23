Drug dealer nabbed in lower Dir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) In an ongoing crackdown on drug dealers in Lower Dir, police from Lal Qila police station arrested a notorious drug dealer, Anayat, during a search operation last night.

A large quantity of hashish, weighing 1090 grams, was recovered from his possession.

A case had been registered against the accused and further investigation was underway.

DPO Lower Dir, Saleem Abbas Kulachi, has vowed to rid the district of drug dealers, adding that there was no room for them in Lower Dir.