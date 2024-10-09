Open Menu

Drug Dealer Sentenced To 9-year Imprisonment

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2024 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) A local court on Wednesday sentenced a drug dealer to nine-year rigorous imprisonment for supplying drugs in educational institutions.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on the convict Owais Yaqoob, who was arrested by the City Police in May 2024, a police spokesman said.

The police after thorough investigations presented a challan before the court with solid evidence of Owais Yaqoob’s involvement in supplying drugs in educational institutions, he added.

APP/mwc-ihn

