Drug Dealer Sentenced To 9-year Imprisonment
Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) A local court on Wednesday sentenced a drug dealer to nine-year rigorous imprisonment for supplying drugs in educational institutions.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on the convict Owais Yaqoob, who was arrested by the City Police in May 2024, a police spokesman said.
The police after thorough investigations presented a challan before the court with solid evidence of Owais Yaqoob’s involvement in supplying drugs in educational institutions, he added.
APP/mwc-ihn
Recent Stories
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RPO inspects police development projects2 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyred SHO Sohrab Odho2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects facilities in DHQ hospital2 minutes ago
-
Number of POs arrested from abroad this year reaches 832 minutes ago
-
Pakistan ideal destination for spiritual tourism: Senator Mushahid2 minutes ago
-
IGP takes notice of two persons' killing2 minutes ago
-
Post-Covid transformational changes leading towards multi-polar world enhanced SCO importance: Romin ..12 minutes ago
-
CCPO orders SOPs implementation for protecting Chinese nationals12 minutes ago
-
Swedish envoy calls on law minister12 minutes ago
-
NACTA's Peace Initiative Marks World Post Day12 minutes ago
-
‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ initiative: App surpasses 150,000 downloads12 minutes ago
-
NACTA holds letter writing activity for peace promotion12 minutes ago