Drug Dealer Sentenced To 9 Years Imprisonment
Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) A local court has sentenced a criminal Abdullah to nine years imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 80,000.
According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, a case was registered against the accused by the Saddar Beroni Police on the recovery of 1.
6 kilograms of hashish.
Meanwhile, the Taxila Police arrested the main accused Amjad involved in the killing of Ijaz and injuring others including women.
Six of his accomplices had already been held.
