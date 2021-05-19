Drug dealers among nine criminals arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :DSP Badshah Khan and SHO Muhammad Iqbal along with a team of Jungle Khel police station have arrested a drug dealer, his facilitator and two other criminals, Kohat police spokesman said on Wednesday.

The police team arrested drug pusher Saleh, his facilitator Rooman and two other criminals and recovered 2400 grams hashish, 1 Kalashnikov, 2 pistols and dozens of cartridges from them.

Cases against them were registered at Jungle Khel police station.

In another action two drug dealers Aqid Ali son of Muhammad Ali and Tazeem Hussain son of Muhammad Din Shah residents of Kachai were also arrested by SHO Qismat Khan led police team of Ustarzai police station.

Police recovered 260 grams of Ice, 1 Kalashnikov, 1 rifle, 2 pistols and dozens of cartridges from their possession.

From Kacha Pakha and Mitha Khan areas of Ustarzai, SHO Qismat Khan and his team arrested three armed criminals Habib Muhammad resident of Orakzai, Janan Ali resident of Mitha Khan and Asif Ali resident of Kachai with possession of three pistols and dozens of cartridges.