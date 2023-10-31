Drug dealers among two held, hashish recovered in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The district police have tightened a noose around anti-social elements and arrested two accused including a drug dealer recovering over one kilogram of hashish here in the limits of Saddar police station.

According to a police spokesman, the police have intensified operations against anti-social elements following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

As part of those actions, a team of Saddar police station led by SHO Zafar Abbas arrested a drug dealer named Muhammad Aslam son of Shahjahan recovering 1105 gram of hashish from him.

In another action, the same police arrested an accused thief named Abdul Manan son of Muhammad Qasim.