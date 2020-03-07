UrduPoint.com
Drug Dealers Are Being Forced To Record Statement Against Me: Rana Sana Ullah

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 01:34 PM

Drug dealers are being forced to record statement against me: Rana Sana Ullah

Court could not indict Rana Sana Ullah in Heroin case and summoned lawyers of both sides for further arguments on March 28.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2020) PML-N leader and Member National Assembly Rana Sana Ullah said that drug dealers were being forced to record their statement against him.

“People were forced to record statements against me,” said Rana Sana Ullah.

Anti-Narcotics Court Judge Shakir Hassan took up the case against former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah but the court could not indict him as the lawyers of both sides were summoned for further arguments on the next date of hearing, March 28. The counsels of Rana Sana Ullah, however, moved another petition under Section 265-C.

Later, talking to reporters outside Anti-Narcotics Court, Rana Sana Ullah said that Shehbaz Sharif would return to Pakistan at the end of March.

He said former premier Nawaz Sharif would also be done with his medical treatment in London.

“Shehbaz Sharif sahib will be back at the end of March,” said Rana Sana Ullah, adding that he would also hold wheat and sugar hoarders accountable and we are also hopeful that Nawaz Sharif would also be done with his medical treatment,”.

He predicted that 2020 would be the year of mid-term elections.

Talking about Aurat March, Rana Sana Ullah said that women should get their due rights in Pakistan.

“I believe Aurat March should take place and women should get equal rights and opportunities,” said Rana Sana Ullah.

