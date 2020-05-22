Drug dealers arrested, narcotics recovered

City Police Friday arrested four drug dealers and recovered narcotics from their possession during raids conducted in various areas of the city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :City Police Friday arrested four drug dealers and recovered narcotics from their possession during raids conducted in various areas of the city.

According to police, raids were conducted in Kakshal and Phandu area of provincial metropolis.

Police also recovered nine kilogram heroin, four kilogram hashish and 400 gram Ice from the possession of drug dealers.

Cases have been registered against the arrested in respective police stations and investigations are underway.