Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Drug dealers arrested,narcotics seized

Muzaffargarh Dec 20 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 20th Dec, 2024) The district police under their ongoing anti-drug campaign arrested two drug dealers and recovered narcotics from their possession,here on Friday.

According to police sources,Station House Officer (SHO),Malik Nadeem Haider of Alipur city police station conducted the operation and apprehended Muhammad Ahmed.

The accused,involved in drug trafficking was booked under FIR No. 984/24,Section 9-C of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act (CNSA).

In another operation,police arrested Muhammad Azam and recovered narcotics from his possession.

The accused was charged under FIR No. 975/24,sections PHO 3/4/4/79.

The case was registered against the two drug dealers.

