Drug Dealers Convicted In Narcotics Cases
Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2025 | 03:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Two drug dealers were convicted and awarded longer jail terms here Tuesday with heavy fines on charge of recovery of nearly 23 kilogram of illegal substances in 2023.
An Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) awarded life imprisonment to an accused, Muhammad Akram, and imposed Rs 800,000 fine on him. PS Qutub Pur police sub inspector Muhammad Umar Farooq Javed had arrested him and recovered 13.8 kilogram of Hashish, two (2) kilogram ICE, and 500 grams of opium from his possession in 2023.
Deciding another case, the court awarded 20-year imprisonment to Babar Ali and imposed Rs 500,000 fine
on him on charge of recovery of 6.6 kilogram of Hashish. He was also arrested in 2023.
Both the accused would suffer additional six-month jail in case of default.
Police spokesman said that investigating officers completed the investigations process in professional manner backed by solid evidence that resulted in the conviction of the two accused.
