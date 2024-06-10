Open Menu

Drug Dealers Held With Over 2 Kg Drugs In DI Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Drug dealers held with over 2 kg drugs in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The district police have arrested four accused and recovered over Two kilograms of narcotics during ongoing crackdown against drug dealers in the area.

According to the police spokesman, the operations were underway against anti-social elements across the district under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood.

As part of such operations, a team of Saddar police station led by SDPO Saddar Circle Imran Ullah Khattak along with Acting SHO Mukhtar Ahmad arrested three drug dealers including Muhammad Fayyaz son of Muhammad Riyaz Hussain, Umar Dai son of Habib Khan and Muhammad Shakeel son of Muhammad Ramzan with recovery of 1550 grams of hashish, 510 grams of hashish and 55 grams of Ice drug from their possession respectively.

In another operation, the same police recovered 85 grams of hashish from another accused.

The police registered separate cases against each of the arrested accused and started further investigation.

