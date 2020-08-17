UrduPoint.com
Drug Dealers Possessing 6075 Grams Hashish Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 04:27 PM

Drug dealers possessing 6075 grams hashish arrested

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The Swabi police station officials on Monday arrested two notorious drug dealers and recovered 6075 grams of high quality hashish from their possession.

Giving detail SHO Swabi, Farooq Khan said a vigorous drive against drug dealers in district was underway following strict instructions of DPO.

He said during special checking at Saleem Road in Shagai Lar area, a suspect, later identified as Shaheen Ur Rehman, resident of Manerai Bala was stopped and 4050 grams of cannabis were recovered from his possession.

Meanwhile in another action Swabi area police raided the house of a drug dealer named Wazir Muhammad and recovered 2025 grams of hashish from his possession.

Both the accused were shifted to police station for further interrogation and cases were registered against them under Drug Act at Swabi police station.

