UrduPoint.com

Drug-free Campaign Launched In Malakand Division

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Drug-free campaign launched in Malakand division

In light of the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government, a month-long grand operation against drug addicts and beggars in the Malakand division has been started from district Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :In light of the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government, a month-long grand operation against drug addicts and beggars in the Malakand division has been started from district Swat.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Engr Luqman along with police, representatives of Rehabilitation Center and officials of the social welfare department on Thursday held an anti-drug operation in various places at Swat in which drug addicts were picked and shifted to various rehabilitation centers for further medical treatment. Meanwhile, a heroin dealer was also booked.

Commissioner Malakand Shaukat Ali Yousafzai while expressing his views regarding the campaign said that the entire operation against drug addicts aims to make Swat a drug-free zone, and it will not be limited to Swat but will carry to all districts of the division.

He said that drug addicts in the districts would be brought to rehabilitation centers so that they recover and become useful citizens of the society.

Commissioner Malakand further said that the operation against beggars and drug addicts would continue for a month.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Swat Malakand All From Government

Recent Stories

Islamic orientation program for Mudarisat Al-Quran ..

Islamic orientation program for Mudarisat Al-Quran concludes at IIUI

24 seconds ago
 All KP Kabaddi Tournament postponed

All KP Kabaddi Tournament postponed

27 seconds ago
 Section 144 imposed in Islamabad for two months

Section 144 imposed in Islamabad for two months

28 seconds ago
 Court in Algeria Sentences 49 People to Death for ..

Court in Algeria Sentences 49 People to Death for Lynching - Reports

30 seconds ago
 Aibak Polo Cup: Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel, Rem ..

Aibak Polo Cup: Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel, Remington Pharma qualify for subs ..

39 minutes ago
 Embolo lifts Swiss to win over Cameroon at World C ..

Embolo lifts Swiss to win over Cameroon at World Cup

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.