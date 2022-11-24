Drug-free campaign launched in Malakand division

In light of the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government, a month-long grand operation against drug addicts and beggars in the Malakand division has been started from district Swat

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Engr Luqman along with police, representatives of Rehabilitation Center and officials of the social welfare department on Thursday held an anti-drug operation in various places at Swat in which drug addicts were picked and shifted to various rehabilitation centers for further medical treatment. Meanwhile, a heroin dealer was also booked.

Commissioner Malakand Shaukat Ali Yousafzai while expressing his views regarding the campaign said that the entire operation against drug addicts aims to make Swat a drug-free zone, and it will not be limited to Swat but will carry to all districts of the division.

He said that drug addicts in the districts would be brought to rehabilitation centers so that they recover and become useful citizens of the society.

Commissioner Malakand further said that the operation against beggars and drug addicts would continue for a month.